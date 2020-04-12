AllHipHop
Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

AllHipHop Staff

The two Hip-Hop legends went head to head, and only one came on top. But who?


(AllHipHop News) Legendary producers RZA and DJ Premier finally went head to head in their highly-anticipated Instagram battle, thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series.  

The legendary pair battled on Saturday night, each playing 20 songs from their extensive catalog.

Aside from fans watching and chatting, several celebrities were excitedly tuned in along with upwards of 200,000 rabid fans.

RZA, the leader and creator of the Wu-Tang Clan dropped several hits of songs he’s produced for artists like Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, GZA, Notorious B.I.G. and Kanye West.

DJ Premier also had his tricks up his sleeve with M.O.P. and Gang Starr classics and other songs he’s produced for artists such as Nas, Group Home, Das EFX, Biggie and Jay-Z.


Of course, there can only be one winner, and while the score was close and they were neck and neck. The winner? It depends on who you ask. Some fans say DJ Premier won and many RZA won. 

Two of AllHipHop's editors judged the battle in real time. One had Preem winning and the other had RZA winning. The battle also went over the 20 songs they orginally claimed it would go. By the end of the night, they played a number of lesser-known, emotive songs like "New Day" by Kanye West and Jay-Z. 

The real winner was Hip-Hop. 

Before the battle, Premier made a video on Instagram about being asked to be a part of the battle.

"It'd be fun to do that one. Let's get it. That's The Abbot man, that's The RZArectah," he said. "The instigators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, they're the one that made the call and said would you be down, and I was like I'm down if he is and he said he's down. So, let's have some fun and get this battle cracking."

And that's exactly what the battle was, a fun Hip-Hop moment that will forever go down in history for the fans.

