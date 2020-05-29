Why Does Ice Cube Refuse To Watch His Own Movies?

Ice Cube reveals he very rarely watches his own movies, and this is why!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical" of his own movies and won't watch them at home.

The star is behind a number of hit movies, including "Boyz N the Hood," "21 Jump Street," and "Anaconda," but speaking to The Guardian he confessed his music always takes preference when he's at home.

"I do listen to my own music more than I watch my own films," he shared. "When I watch a film, I’m picking out what I should have done, so I’m critiquing the movie more than I’m enjoying it. Who needs that?"

The star, real name O'Shea Jackson, went on to admit he doesn't like to spend his time resting, and has been "staying busy" during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I’m not full steam into TV. I prefer to spend my time trying to create new stuff," he said. "I’ve got a lockdown beard that’s holding up. I’m staying busy.

"We just celebrated the 30th anniversary of my first solo record, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. I spent a week putting up pictures and thinking of stories, and we did a listening party where I played the music and gave people a backstory of each track. It was cool to go that deep."

The star will appear in the forthcoming movie, "The High Note," alongside Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, which is out on video on demand services on Friday.