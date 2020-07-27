Wiley Could Go To Jail For Anti-Semitic Tweets

The Grime rap star aimed at the Jewish community over the weekend and a series of offensive tweets.

(AllHipHop News) British grime star Wiley is facing a police investigation over accusations of antisemitism.

The "Wearing My Rolex" hitmaker started posting antisemitic tropes on his Twitter feed on Friday, writing Jews "make me sick."

Wiley accused Jewish people of controlling businesses and comparing them to the Ku Klux Klan while insisting Israel should not be a Jewish state.

Activists from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), reported the star to U.K. authorities, and Metropolitan Police officials have now confirmed to AllHipHop that they are investigating.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received a number of reports relating to alleged antisemitic tweets posted on social media. The Met takes all reports of antisemitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed."

After attracting widespread criticism, Wiley's longtime on-and-off manager, John Woolf, confirmed A-List Management also "cut all ties" with him following the rant.

Woolf, who is Jewish, wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: "Following Wileys anti semitic tweets today we at A-ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism."

He had earlier said he did not support or condone what Wiley posted but that he would speak to him privately and "help educate him."

Woolf did not detail whether any discussions had taken place.

CAA activists also called for the revocation of his Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, and asked officials at Twitter and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, to close his social media accounts.

On the issue of the MBE, representatives for Britain's Cabinet Office said: "We don't comment on individuals and the forfeiture process is always confidential."