Wiley Relents And Apologizes After Being Banned From The Internet

AllHipHop Staff

Wiley must be feeling the heat. After days of trashing Jewish people and getting himself banned from every major social media platform, the rapper is apologizing.

(AllHipHop News) British grime rapper Wiley has publicly apologized for his recent anti-Semitic online rant, insisting he is "not racist".

The "Wearing My Rolex" hitmaker has been under fire ever since he began posting offensive comments on Twitter on Friday when he declared Jews make him "sick" compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan, and insisted Israel should not be a Jewish state.

His outburst led Wiley to be dropped by his longtime manager, John Woolf, while he also became the subject of an investigation by Britain's Metropolitan Police.

Earlier this week, he was banned from Facebook and Instagram, with Twitter bosses also following suit and permanently shutting down his profile on Wednesday, days after suspending his account.

Now, in an interview with Sky News, Wiley, real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., is expressing remorse for his Twitter tirade.

"My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people," he said. "I want to apologize for generalizing, and I want to apologize for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic."

His remarks were reportedly made following a dispute with Woolf, who is Jewish.

"I just want to apologize for generalizing and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in," Wiley added.

"I'm not racist, you know. I'm a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that."

Sky News officials teased a snippet of the interview on Wednesday, with the full chat due to be broadcast at a later date, according to the BBC.

