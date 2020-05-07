AllHipHop
Wiley Says Coronavirus Is Nothing But A Cover For Population Control

AllHipHop Staff

Grime rapper Wiley unleashed his thoughts on the coronavirus during an interview.

(AllHipHop News) Grime star Wiley has made the bizarre claim that the coronavirus was brought about as a method of "depopulation" introduced in China.

While people worldwide remain on lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Heatwave MC, 41, believes the outbreak was no accident.

“I feel like someone high up... this is a control method," he told Q magazine. "Depopulation is a real thing. However it occurs, I don’t know how to explain that part because different people use different methods.

"I read it on the net. It said in China you were only allowed one baby but people kept having ten. Can you imagine in England, if I got into power and I told you, ‘Sorry mate, you can only have one kid’."

The star, real name Richard Kylea Cowie, Jr. continued: "So that don’t feel all right already. But if somebody, the governor or the man who runs China, if it’s overpopulated, he might feel that way.

"There’s a deeper root. I wanna know who is behind it. I’m not saying corona is not real, what I’m saying is a virus, to me, seems like a business.”

China has received a slew of negative media attention amid the outbreak, due to reports suggesting coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, with key figures including U.S. leader Donald Trump coming under fire for their rhetoric surrounding the global health crisis, after the President referred to Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus" and "Kung flu."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
InkQuest184
InkQuest184

although people are dying and this virus is real.....he may be on to something

