Wiley Threatens To Assault Stormzy's Mom On Latest Diss Track

AllHipHop Staff
by

The U.K. grime stars are involved in an all-out battle, which could spill into the streets.

(AllHipHop News) Wiley has stepped up his feud with Stormzy by threatening to attack his rap rival's mom in a new diss track.

The pair began feuding after Wiley criticized Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran, and put their hostilities into music, with the "Vossi Bop" hitmaker branding the grime pioneer a "crackhead c**t" on new release "Disappointed."

That track was a response to the "Wearing My Rolex" rapper's own diss "Eediyat Skengman," which Wiley has now followed up with a second, even more personal track, "Eediyat Skengman 2."

"If I see your mom down Croydon market / I'm gonna rip that weave (hairpiece) off her head, dead," he raps in the lyrics, while on another verse he boasts of having, "done more for you than your dad has," referencing the fact Stormzy's dad was absent during his childhood.

The rapper also claims Stormzy and his mother Abigail "owe me a lump sum" - although he doesn't specify what the alleged debt refers to.

The feud kicked off when Wiley, 40, slammed the "Shut Up" musician for working with Sheeran on Twitter, prompting the 26-year-old to hit back by claiming his rival was less scathing in direct messages.

"You are a p##ck coz you dm me all the time like it's mad love and we're brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a p##ck is because you know I won't ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style," he tweeted.

The grime superstar then went on to call his rival "weird" and declined an invitation to "link up" and solve their differences. 

