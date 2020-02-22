AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Ferrell Says "Old School" Nude Scene Happened Because Of Snoop Dogg

AllHipHop Staff

Will Ferrell explained how one of his classic scenes with Snoop Dogg in the movie "Old School" came about.

(AllHipHop News) Will Ferrell was drunk when he filmed his infamous nude scene in "Old School" - and it's all Snoop Dogg's fault.

The funnyman reveals he began boozing on set as he prepared to film a scene in which his character has too much to drink at a party and goes streaking in public, because the rap superstar, who had a cameo in the 2003 comedy, was late for his shoot.

"In between takes, it took so long to get Snoop Dogg out of his trailer, as he was smoking (marijuana) and playing video games, that out of boredom I just started drinking," Will Ferrell shared during a sit down with "First We Feast's Hot Ones with Sean Evans."

Ferrell also detailed the wacky original concept for his hit film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," explaining it initially involved the news crew at the center of the comedy struggling to survive after a plane crash while being hunted by apes.

He said, "It was going to be like a movie about newsmen meets, like, the movie Alive, where they have to survive in the mountains, and it was all about trying to survive and get down the mountain while being stalked by chimpanzees with Chinese throwing stars."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of Gym; Accuses Rapper Of Harassment

Planet Fitness said Boosie was kicked out of the gym for harassment, not for the comments he made about Dwayne Wade's daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

by

BigBrain

Live Nation Sued After Worker Gets Injured At A DMX Concert

A worker claims that the venue was too dark and that he fell because he could not see the open-sided stage clearly.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Pop Smoke's Family Working With Cops To Find Rapper's Murderers

TMZ reports that family members are struggling to understand why something like this would happen to rapper Pop Smoke.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

tomie1969

Eminem Addresses Black Music & Racial Representation On Royce 5’9″'s 'The Allegory' Album

Marshall Mathers talks Hip Hop, Elvis, the media, and race.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Cardi Denies Beating Up Security Guard In A Medical Office

Cardi B. is accused of beating up a security guard when she was pregnant with baby Kulture.

Mike Winslow

Iggy Azalea Takes A Hiatus As Music Career Stalls

Iggy Azalea is taking a break from the music business, to rethink her career.

AllHipHop Staff

BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed

Pop Smoke was murdered in a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: RZA Talks "Cut Throat City" And His Occupation As An Artist

RZA’s newest film "Cut Throat City" release a new trailer.

Fatima Barrie

Cops Offer Reward To Find Gunman Who Shot Three People In Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s East Point, GA restaurant, the Old Lady Gang and police are now offering a reward to find the shooter of the three injured during the assault.

AllHipHop Staff