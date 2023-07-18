Will.i.am And Britney Spears Send A Message With Surprise Collab: “Mind Your Business B*tch!”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will.i.am and Britney Spears delivered a dose of nostalgia, confirming their new single with a spin on their 2012 hit, “Scream & Shout.”

Will.i.am and Britney Spears are revamping their working relationship with a new surprise single more than a decade after teaming up on the smash hit “Scream & Shout.”

The duo announced the upcoming collaboration with a video teaser on Monday evening (July. 17). The 16-second clip delivers nostalgia with a nod to the iconic soundbite from their 2012 single.

Will.i.am reprises his lines, “You are now, now rocking with / Will.I.am and…,” before Britney Spears flips her famous “Britney, b####.” She references the drama surroundings her private life, declaring, “Mind your business, b####!”

The Black Eyed Peas rapper teased a hot summer track by sharing the visual on Instagram. “Uh oh!!!” he penned in the caption. “This summer is about to be hot!!!”

Fans won’t have a long wait for the new collab. The post reveals the single is due for release today, Tuesday, July 18. Watch the clip below and revisit “Scream & Shout” at the end of the page.

The new single follows Spears’ 2022 collab with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” The duo marked her first single since her 13-year conservatorship ended the year prior.

Will.i.am executive-produced Britney Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean,” after several previous collaborations. The title of the new track suggests she will be addressing being put under the public microscope during her conservatorship and beyond.

The pop sensation is gearing up to release her highly anticipated tell-all memoir later this year. After teasing the book last year, The Woman in Me will hit stores on October 24.

“I’ve never been able to express openly !!!” she said in an since deleted Instagram post back in April 2022. “I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”