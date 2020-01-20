AllHipHop
Will Smith Admits He Was Unhappy With "Men In Black" Sequels

AllHipHop Staff
Will Smith made a vow to make sure the new "Bad Boys" installment would be worth watching, after his disappointment with the sequel to "Men In Black."

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith was determined his third "Bad Boys" film, "Bad Boys For Life" would be more than just a "cash grab" after being so disappointed with a "Men In Black" sequel.

The actor reveals it took him a long time to step into the part again because he really wanted it to be right.

And while he did not specify which of his two "Men in Black" sequels he was referring to, Smith notes the disappointing follow-up was a factor in the 17-year time gap between the second and third films in the "Bad Boys" franchise starring him and Martin Lawrence as Miami, Florida police detectives.

"What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again," Will Smith told U.S late-night host Jimmy Fallon. "You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn't want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, 'Hey, everybody loves sequels, let's just do a sequel'."

"I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels," he continued. "You know, I wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel."

Bosses at Sony Pictures are already close to greenlighting Bad Boys 4 after the latest installment topped the box office over the weekend, raking in over $100 million during its first week in theaters.

