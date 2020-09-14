AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff Launch "Fresh Prince" Mansion On Airbnb

AllHipHop Staff

Find out how you could stay in the original mansion from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air!"

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith teamed up with his pal Jazzy Jeff to launch the mansion from his much-loved TV show "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" on Airbnb.

Smith, who starred in the 90s sitcom about a teenager from a rough neighborhood who is sent to live with his rich relatives, Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian, will return with the cast in a one-off HBO Max special to mark its 30th anniversary.

And, ahead of the special, the owners of the iconic TV home have listed it on Airbnb, making one wing of the mansion available to stay in for five nights at a bargain of $30 a night in October.

The actor and his former co-star got together to pose for a selfie outside the palatial home, which is actually in Brentwood, Los Angeles, to promote the offer to fans.

Will posted the selfie on his Instagram page, adding the caption: "YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th." The official Fresh Prince account replied: "Home sweet home!"

The Airbnb website describes it as "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around" which is "hosted by Will."

And he says in the home description: "It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place... My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!"

Will recently reunited with his former "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" co-star Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv last Thursday, seemingly putting an end to their decades-long feud.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Pays Up Hefty Sum To SEC After Getting Swindled In Cryptocurrency Fraud

T.I. got mixed up with an alleged racket that duped investors out of big money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Addresses The Company's Partnership With The NFL

The Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter-founded entertainment agency is moving forward with its cooperation with the League.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Stormzy Uses UK Schools To Debut Video For "Superheroes"

Stormzy continues to reach out to students in the UK using his inspirational music.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Racist President Trump

Rap star Snoop Dogg called out President Trump for being racist against anyone who isn't a white male.

AllHipHop Staff

Wale Enlists Fans To Help Get Adele Sample Cleared

Rapper Wale has some ideas for flipping one of Adele's songs, but he can't get in touch with the songstress.

AllHipHop Staff

Luh Kel Recruits Queen Naija For "Want You" Single

The rising Cinematic Music Group artist is preparing to release a full-length project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Listed As First No. 1 Song On Billboard Global 200 Chart

The new rankings are based on streams and download sales from around the world.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Discusses People "Finally" Paying Attention To Racial Oppression

The "Sicko Mode" performer offers to help bring about change in any way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)