Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff Launch "Fresh Prince" Mansion On Airbnb

Find out how you could stay in the original mansion from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air!"

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith teamed up with his pal Jazzy Jeff to launch the mansion from his much-loved TV show "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" on Airbnb.

Smith, who starred in the 90s sitcom about a teenager from a rough neighborhood who is sent to live with his rich relatives, Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian, will return with the cast in a one-off HBO Max special to mark its 30th anniversary.

And, ahead of the special, the owners of the iconic TV home have listed it on Airbnb, making one wing of the mansion available to stay in for five nights at a bargain of $30 a night in October.

The actor and his former co-star got together to pose for a selfie outside the palatial home, which is actually in Brentwood, Los Angeles, to promote the offer to fans.

Will posted the selfie on his Instagram page, adding the caption: "YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th." The official Fresh Prince account replied: "Home sweet home!"

The Airbnb website describes it as "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around" which is "hosted by Will."

And he says in the home description: "It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place... My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!"

Will recently reunited with his former "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" co-star Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv last Thursday, seemingly putting an end to their decades-long feud.