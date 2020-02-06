AllHipHop
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence "Bad Boys" Movie Breaks Records

AllHipHop Staff
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's latest movie "Bad Boys for Life" is still raking in the dough.

"Bad Boys for Life" has banked $291 million worldwide in the three weeks since its release, besting the $271 million grossed by "Bad Boys II" in 2003, and the $141 million earned by the original, "Bad Boys," back in 1995.

The figure was achieved partly thanks to a third weekend on top of the North American box office chart, where it reigned with a strong $17.7 million take, boosting its total haul from the U.S. and Canadian market to $148 million.

The second sequel in the movie series easily held on to the number one spot ahead of Sam Mendes' Oscar-nominated war epic "1917," which fights its way to two with $9.6 million ahead of Robert Downey, Jr.'s "Dolittle," which places third with $7.7 million.

"Gretel and Hansel" and "The Gentlemen" round out the new top five at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's new thriller "The Rhythm Section" has bombed - it only just made it into the top 10, earning $2.7 million to debut at 10.

The movie, which was derailed for months after Lively broke her hand in a fight scene, reportedly cost $50 million to make.

