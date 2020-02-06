Will Smith And Martin Lawrence "Bad Boys" Movie Breaks Records

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's latest "Bad Boys" blockbuster has become the highest-grossing film in the action franchise.

"Bad Boys for Life" has banked $291 million worldwide in the three weeks since its release, besting the $271 million grossed by "Bad Boys II" in 2003, and the $141 million earned by the original, "Bad Boys," back in 1995.

The figure was achieved partly thanks to a third weekend on top of the North American box office chart, where it reigned with a strong $17.7 million take, boosting its total haul from the U.S. and Canadian market to $148 million.

The second sequel in the movie series easily held on to the number one spot ahead of Sam Mendes' Oscar-nominated war epic "1917," which fights its way to two with $9.6 million ahead of Robert Downey, Jr.'s "Dolittle," which places third with $7.7 million.

"Gretel and Hansel" and "The Gentlemen" round out the new top five at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's new thriller "The Rhythm Section" has bombed - it only just made it into the top 10, earning $2.7 million to debut at 10.

The movie, which was derailed for months after Lively broke her hand in a fight scene, reportedly cost $50 million to make.