Will Smith Backs New "Fresh Prince" Reunion Special With Cast Members

Will Smith is reuniting the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" one more time.

(AllHipHop News) The world sure loves a remake.

But you know what they love even more? A reunion show with characters from our favorite series reconnecting to go over old times, cast secrets, and updates on what each actor is doing now.

Now to the joy of so many 90s lovers, Will Smith and HBO are teaming up to bring to the world the 2020 "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, a hit show that featured the first Grammy award-winning rapper and aired from 1990 – 1996.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom’s debut, Smith’s Westbrook Media company will gather most of the series beloved regulars: Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Auntie Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks).

Also making a special appearance is DJ Jazzy Jeff, who had a recurring role on the show, most notably getting thrown out by Phillip "Uncle Phil" Banks, played by late great James Avery.

Other surprise guests are scheduled but have not been disclosed.

The special is scheduled to be taped on September 10th and will air around Thanksgiving, on HBO Max.

Westbrook Media has recently inked a contract to executive produce "Bel-Air," a dramatic reimagining of the series.