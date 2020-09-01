AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Smith Backs New "Fresh Prince" Reunion Special With Cast Members

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Will Smith is reuniting the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" one more time.

(AllHipHop News) The world sure loves a remake.

But you know what they love even more? A reunion show with characters from our favorite series reconnecting to go over old times, cast secrets, and updates on what each actor is doing now.

Now to the joy of so many 90s lovers, Will Smith and HBO are teaming up to bring to the world the 2020 "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, a hit show that featured the first Grammy award-winning rapper and aired from 1990 – 1996.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom’s debut, Smith’s Westbrook Media company will gather most of the series beloved regulars: Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Auntie Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks).

Also making a special appearance is DJ Jazzy Jeff, who had a recurring role on the show, most notably getting thrown out by Phillip "Uncle Phil" Banks, played by late great James Avery.

Other surprise guests are scheduled but have not been disclosed.

The special is scheduled to be taped on September 10th and will air around Thanksgiving, on HBO Max.

Westbrook Media has recently inked a contract to executive produce "Bel-Air," a dramatic reimagining of the series.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Denies Being A Republican Operative

Rapper/producer Kanye West is hitting back at claims he is working with the Republican Party.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Calls On Americans To Register To Vote For The 2020 Election

The Almánzar-Cephus household is all in on promoting civic engagement through the voting booth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Residents In South Carolina Want To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman

Residents in Anderson, South Carolina are demanding a Confederate monument be destroyed and replaced with a monument for Chadwick Boseman.

AllHipHop Staff

Usher Expecting New Baby With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher's girlfriend is pregnant with the singer's baby!

AllHipHop Staff

The Weeknd And TD Bank Team Up To Aid Black Entrepreneurs

The Weeknd has teamed with TD Bank Group for a new venture in Toronto to help Black businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Name Checks Tory Lanez In New Rap

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had some bars name-checking disgraced rapper, Tory Lanez.

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly Was Almost Killed With A Pen During Jailhouse Assault

R. Kelly was almost seriously injured during a jailhouse attack in New York last week.

AllHipHop Staff

LeToya Luckett Recalls Being Homeless After Destiny's Child Split

The 'Friends & Family Hustle' star talks about overcoming a turbulent time in her life.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Buddy Talks Making New Music With Meek Mill, JID & EarthGang

The "Glitch" performer linked up with the Dreamchasers general and the Dreamville comrades.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)