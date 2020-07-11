AllHipHop
Will Smith Cusses Out 50 Cent Over Jada Pinkett Affair Joke

AllHipHop Staff

Somehow, 50 Cent has managed to steal headlines from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who are caught up in a three-way scandal involving August Alsina.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has managed to place himself smack dab in the middle of the drama between Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and singer August Alsina.

Yesterday, Jada Pinkett posted an interview between herself and her husband Will Smith on her Red Table Talk podcast to address August's claims he was sleeping with Jada Pinkett Smith.

After initially saying August's amorous admissions were "absolutely not true," Jada came clean during the Q&A with Will and admitted she became entangled in a relationship with August Alsina starting in 2015.

During a pretty uncomfortable sit-down, Will and Jada maintained they were separated during the affair and have since reconciled and taking their relationship to another level.

The internet exploded with memes mocking Jada's explanation, the couple, and the entire affair.

Enter 50 Cent.

The Queens, New York rapper sent Will Smith a text message to check up on his famous friend, out of a concern for his well-being after the eye-popping interview.

Things took a turn for the worst when 50 Cent questioned the couple's marriage, or as they have called it, a "life partnership" and Jada's reply that she didn't need Will's blessing to have the affair, as August claimed.

However, the conversation ended with Will Smith cussing the rap star. 

