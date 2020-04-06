AllHipHop
Will Smith Goes Into Self Isolation For New Series

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith and Snapchat are doing business during the pandemic with a new series.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith has teamed up with Snapchat to film his own series documenting his family and others' time in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new 12 episode series, "Will From Home," launched on Snapchat on Friday (April 3rd).

The new clips feature the "Independence Day" star hanging out in his garage and home talking to his family, stars like Tyra Banks and members of the public who are also staying home due to social distancing measures.

Snapchat's head of original content Sean Mills told The Hollywood Reporter that Will had the idea for the show as he felt creatively frustrated while cooped up at home like many other Americans.

"Will was feeling a lot of pent up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way," Sean says.

The actor and rapper has made shows for several online platforms including YouTube and Instagram, and also starred in Will Smith's "Bucket List" for Facebook and will produce stand-up comedy show "This Joka" for Quibi.

He is executive producing "This Joka," which will feature stand-up shows from on-the-rise comedians and interviews conducted by Smith, alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith - who also has her own successful Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Will From Home will air on Mondays, Fridays and Wednesdays. 

Deveondi
Deveondi

Sometimes isolation is necessary in order to succeed.

