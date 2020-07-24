Will Smith Laughs, But Threatens To Banish Fan Into Oblivion Over Jada Joke

Will Smith seems to be getting tired of being the butt of the Internet's jokes, after his wife Jada admitted to having an affair with August Alsina.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith couldn't help but laugh as a fan poked fun at his wife Jada's 'entanglement' with singer August Alsina.

The actress came clean about her relationship with the 27-year-old musician during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch, revealing she and August hooked up while she and her husband, Will Smith, were separated five years ago.

Jada's comments have inspired the August's new track, "Entanglements," which features Rick Ross, and her choice of words in describing the affair got fans talking online.

While Will has kept his head down amid the drama, the "Aladdin" actor took to Instagram to share a playful video of himself jumping rope, with the camera attached to the rope to show fans its perspective while he jumped.

While many marveled at the cool clip, one user found the opportunity to make a clever comment Jada's relationship reveal, penning, "Ok don't get entangled," adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Smith reacted to the comment, admitting it was funny - before telling the fan he's "definitely gonna block you".

"Hahaha... Okay... I can admit it. That's Funny! I'm definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!" he replied.