AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Smith Launching New Stand-up Comedy Series "This Joka"

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith is teaming up with new streaming service Quibi to host a new series on stand-up comedy.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith is heading back to the small screen to host a stand-up comedy series for Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg's new Quibi initiative.

"This Joka" will explore the world of comedy while featuring stand-up showcases from on-the-rise comedians and interviews conducted by Smith, who will also executive produce the series alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shot in and around Las Vegas, the 16-episode show will feature the talents of Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jackie Fabulous, and Daphnique Springs, among others, and Smith is promising a few surprise appearances from comedy veterans.

It's not clear when Smith's new show will air but Katzenberg's short-form video platform, Quibi, launches on April 6th.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YNW Melly Files For Early Release After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Will the double murder suspect get to go home?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Playboi Carti Busted With Guns, Xanax, Codeine And Oxy

His manager said he has been released from jail. No word as to if he returned to his Buckhead home, where he lives with his girlfriend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

Lil Yachty's New Song Is One Of Oprah Winfrey's Favorites

What's cooler having Halle Berry sing your song on a talk show or having Oprah boast to the press that she loves your track?

AllHipHop Staff

Hit Series "Empire" Ending Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The filming of "Empire" has been cut short, was cut short, and now ‘Cookie Monsters’ have three more opportunities to see the Hip-Hop soap opera.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With "Toosie Slide" Video

Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in TikTok friendly new video for Kobe for "Toosie Slide."

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Risks His Life To Deliver Food To Raven Symone

DaBaby personally delivered some goodies to his childhood crush, former "Cosby Show" actress Raven Symone.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Gives Fans Coronavirus Update After ER Room Visit Over Stomach Pains

Cardi B is trying to calm the Bardi Gang, who were concerned after the rapper took herself to the emergency room with severe stomach pains.

AllHipHop Staff

"Lean On Me" Creator Bill Withers Dead At 81

Bill Withers, who sang "Lean On Me," which spawned a classic movie of the same name, has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff