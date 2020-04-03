Will Smith Launching New Stand-up Comedy Series "This Joka"

Will Smith is teaming up with new streaming service Quibi to host a new series on stand-up comedy.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith is heading back to the small screen to host a stand-up comedy series for Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg's new Quibi initiative.

"This Joka" will explore the world of comedy while featuring stand-up showcases from on-the-rise comedians and interviews conducted by Smith, who will also executive produce the series alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shot in and around Las Vegas, the 16-episode show will feature the talents of Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jackie Fabulous, and Daphnique Springs, among others, and Smith is promising a few surprise appearances from comedy veterans.

It's not clear when Smith's new show will air but Katzenberg's short-form video platform, Quibi, launches on April 6th.