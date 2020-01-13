AllHipHop
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Receive Keys To Miami At “Bad Boys For Life” Day Declaration

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Check out a clip from the upcoming action-comedy film.

(AllHipHop News) The third installment of the Bad Boys movie franchise will finally hit nationwide theaters on January 17. Bad Boys for Life brings back the buddy cop duo of Michael "Mike" Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) seventeen years after Bad Boys II.

In celebration of the new motion picture, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declared January 12 as “Bad Boys for Life” Day in the South Florida city. Smith, Lawrence, and the filmmakers attended the ceremony at the SLAM! Academy. The stars of the film were honored with the keys to the city.

In the latest edition of Bad Boys, Marcus is starting to think it’s time to consider retirement from the police force. Meanwhile, Mike is less willing to accept he may have lost a step in his crime-fighting efforts.

“We wanted to immediately embrace the fact that time has gone by for Mike and Marcus, as it does for everyone,” says Smith. “The opening sequence with Marcus becoming a grandfather is new territory that launches these characters’ stories into another chapter.”

Lawrence adds, "Audiences wanted to see us together again because the two characters work so well together. But as Marcus says in the film, ‘This ain’t the same old song. This here’s the remix.’”

Bad Boys for Life was filmed in Miami and Atlanta. Moroccan-born Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the action-comedy. The cast also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. 

DJ Khaled is executive producing the official Bad Boys for Life soundtrack. The album includes tracks by Meek Mill, City Girls, Quavo, Rick Ross, Rich The Kid, Bryson Tiller, Jaden Smith, and more.

 

