Will Smith Post Photos From 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out pictures of the classic show's cast in 2020.

(AllHipHop News) NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air began airing on television on September 10, 1990. Yesterday, was the 30th anniversary of the Will Smith-starring sitcom.

Smith celebrated the show on his Instagram page. The legendary actor uploaded photos with himself along with other members of the show. He also announced a Fresh Prince reunion special is coming to the HBO Max streaming platform. 

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th," wrote Smith on Thursday. 

The IG images featured Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Will can also be seen speaking with Janet Hubert, the actress that originally played Aunt Viv. James Avery (Philip Banks) passed away in 2013.

This week also saw the official announcement of the Bel-Air remake. Smith is working with Morgan Cooper, Chris Collins, and others to produce a dramatic reimagining of the program. Bel-Air is set to stream on Peacock.

