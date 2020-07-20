AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has been hard for a lot of people. COVID-19, police violence, national uprisings, high unemployment, political strife, and other issues have many Americans praying they could just fast forward to January 1, 2021.

While Will Smith is a wealthy Hollywood legend, his 2020 includes some difficult moments as well. For example, R&B singer August Alsina revealed that he once had a relationship with Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The scandalous story broke the internet and forced Jada to address her "entanglement" with August on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Will was also part of the highly-viewed program where he often appeared to be heartbroken or upset. 

Then Alsina decided to take his exposé of the Smith family a step further by putting out a song titled "Entanglements" with Rick Ross. Not long after the record began spreading on social media, Will Smith shared a specific video on his Instagram page.

The clip features the rapper-turned-actor asking a man to throw a box off the roof of a house. Smith can be heard saying, "Toss it. I can help. Just toss it... Forget it," right before the box heads directly at his head.

In the IG caption, Smith jokes that the footage of the box flying towards him is a representation of his 2020. Even though his personal life became blog fodder, Will Smith can at least take pride in the fact that Bad Boys for Life is currently the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye's "West Wing" White House Dream Starts With Rally In South Carolina

Kanye West is hoping his fans come through for him, so he can get on the ballot in South Carolina for the presidential race.

Mike Winslow

by

kiloba

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mike Winslow

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel  To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Opens At No. 1 With Fourth-Largest Streaming Week Of All Time

The late Chicago-raised rhymer is still making history.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon's Artist Ryan Bowers Commits Suicide

Nick Cannon has revealed an artist once signed to his record label has committed suicide and Nick is feeling guilty that he wasn't there for his friend.

Mike Winslow

by

Coull1973

Watch Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Music Video Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

The 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' deluxe has arrived.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Comments About Harriet Tubman

Yeezy's presidential kick-off event has some people concerned he is dealing with a bipolar manic episode.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyonce Taking Over Africa With "Black Is King"

Beyonce just dropped the trailer for her new visual album "Black Is King" and she has her sights set on Africa.

Mike Winslow

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345