Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has been hard for a lot of people. COVID-19, police violence, national uprisings, high unemployment, political strife, and other issues have many Americans praying they could just fast forward to January 1, 2021.

While Will Smith is a wealthy Hollywood legend, his 2020 includes some difficult moments as well. For example, R & B singer August Alsina revealed that he once had a relationship with Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The scandalous story broke the internet and forced Jada to address her "entanglement" with August on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Will was also part of the highly-viewed program where he often appeared to be heartbroken or upset.

Then Alsina decided to take his exposé of the Smith family a step further by putting out a song titled "Entanglements" with Rick Ross. Not long after the record began spreading on social media, Will Smith shared a specific video on his Instagram page.

The clip features the rapper-turned-actor asking a man to throw a box off the roof of a house. Smith can be heard saying, "Toss it. I can help. Just toss it... Forget it," right before the box heads directly at his head.

In the IG caption, Smith jokes that the footage of the box flying towards him is a representation of his 2020. Even though his personal life became blog fodder, Will Smith can at least take pride in the fact that Bad Boys for Life is currently the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2020.