AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Will Smith Reveals New Drama Version Of 'Bel-Air' To Stream On Peacock

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The reimagined show was already picked up for two seasons.

(AllHipHop News) Last month, news broke that Will Smith was working with filmmaker Morgan Cooper to produce a remake of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. However, the 2020s version of the classic 1990s sitcom will be presented as a dramatic series.

Smith has now officially confirmed a modern-day, hour-long Bel-Air is headed to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. The Hip Hop performer-turned-Hollywood powerbroker made the announcement on his official YouTube channel and Instagram page.

He posted on IG:

18 months ago, a young filmmaker from Kansas City @cooperfilms uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The @freshprince of Bel-Air for present day as a DRAMA! Everybody sent it to me. It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way. We knew this was special, so we called @ryokanproductions and asked him to lead the team (he wrote on The Wire) and he said YES! Months of writing, developing and pitching… and now it’s happening. “Bel-Air” got a TWO SEASON order, debuting in 2021 on @nbc’s streaming service @peacocktv. Morgan Cooper and Chris Collins, you are THE TRUTH!! 📹: @westbrook

Bel-Air was inspired by Cooper's 4-minute fan-made trailer for a dramatic retelling of the Will Smith-led Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The clip of a potential "dark” and "gritty" show has amassed nearly 3 million YouTube views since landing on the platform in 2019.

The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on NBC for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. Besides Will Smith, the program also starred James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Ross Bagley.

Morgan Cooper will direct and executive produce Bel-Air. Chris Collins is credited as an executive producer and showrunner. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, Andy Borowitz, and Susan Borowitz are also listed as executive producers. Cooper and Collins are co-writing the script.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

The R&B/Soul icons are taking the series old school.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tonny Pham

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Drop Dramatically

Several of his rap foes clown the rainbow-haired troll.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Named Billboard's 2020 Song Of The Summer

The Weeknd, Megan, Beyoncé, Doja, Nicki, Cardi, and more also made the final list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Shooting Megan The Stallion On Being "Too Drunk"

The Canadian rapper/singer allegedly offered the Houston Hottie a mea culpa.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Must Stay Behind Bars Despite Prison Beating; Tupac's Step-Dad's Case Cited

A judge has ruled R. Kelly is too dangerous to be put back on the streets, even though he was severely beaten by a gang member in prison.

GrouchyGreg

Big Sean Talks Recruiting Eminem, Royce Da 5'9" & Other Detroit Artists For "Friday Night Cypher"

The nearly 10-minute track also features Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, and Sada Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Video Director Sues In Attempt To Get Rare Tupac Footage

A director who worked with Tupac Shakur claims he had a handshake agreement that makes him the rightful owner of some rare footage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson