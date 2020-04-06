AllHipHop
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics & DJ D-Nice Help Combat Corovirus With Club Quarantine Hoodie

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Hollywood icon and the Instagram superstar are donating to the CDC Foundation.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics streetwear brand and DJ D-Nice teamed up to produce, customize, and design a limited-edition Club Quarantine hoodie. Part of the profits from sales of the merchandise will be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Smith, Bel-Air Athletics and D-Nice will donate 50% of net proceeds from the individual sale of each Club Quarantine hoodie to the CDC Foundation Combat Coronavirus Fund. The Club Quarantine hoodie is now available at belairathletics.com.

"It’s truly special to collaborate with Will and Bel-Air Athletics on this initiative,” said D-Nice. “This is a unique opportunity for us to take our passion for entertainment, fashion, and connecting people, and use it to support our healthcare professionals in a meaningful way. They are the true heroes on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19."

Bel_Air_Athletics_D NICE_White

The veteran turntablist's Club Quarantine parties on Instagram Live broke the internet when high-profile guests like Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Rihanna, and Mark Zuckerberg made appearances in the chat. The 9-hour broadcast on March 21 peaked with over 100,000 viewers.

“DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine sets have become a unifying form of entertainment during this unprecedented time,” said Samyr Laine, the Bel-Air Athletics Brand General Manager. “In that spirit of unity, the Bel-Air Athletics team is thrilled to partner with D-Nice on this endeavor that will support our courageous healthcare professionals as they combat COVID-19.”

In February, Bel-Air Athletics released its “Bel-Air Miami (Home/Away)” limited-edition collection. The capsule was inspired by Philadelphia native Will Smith's longstanding connection to the city of Miami, Florida. 

