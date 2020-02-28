Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics Presents Miami-Inspired Apparel Collection

The limited-edition line features Bam Adebayo as a brand ambassador.

(AllHipHop News) Entertainment icon Will Smith is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but he has always shown love to Miami, Florida. A Top 20 single from 1998 was named after the city and the $800 million Bad Boys movie franchise was filmed in the metropolitan area.

Smith is once again shining a light on Miami with a new Bel-Air Athletics limited-edition collection. "Bel-Air Miami (Home/Away)" draws inspiration from 1980s/1990s Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes uniforms.

“Miami just agrees with me spiritually, vibrationally and emotionally,” states Will Smith. “I just believe places have that for certain people and it's an X-factor.”

The 24-piece, unisex line includes the Bengal Varsity Jacket, the Split-Time Hoodie, the VK Miami tees, the Bel-Air Bengal tee, and Bengal Socks. Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo was named one of the ambassadors for “Bel-Air Miami (Home/Away)."

“From music to movies, Miami has always been Will’s second home and we wanted to showcase that special connection with this collection,” said Samyr Laine, the Brand General Manager for Bel-Air Athletics. “It was important for us to capture Miami’s distinct look and feel while merging it with our brand’s signature style.”