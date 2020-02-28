AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics Presents Miami-Inspired Apparel Collection

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The limited-edition line features Bam Adebayo as a brand ambassador.

(AllHipHop News) Entertainment icon Will Smith is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but he has always shown love to Miami, Florida. A Top 20 single from 1998 was named after the city and the $800 million Bad Boys movie franchise was filmed in the metropolitan area.

Smith is once again shining a light on Miami with a new Bel-Air Athletics limited-edition collection. "Bel-Air Miami (Home/Away)" draws inspiration from 1980s/1990s Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes uniforms.

“Miami just agrees with me spiritually, vibrationally and emotionally,” states Will Smith. “I just believe places have that for certain people and it's an X-factor.”

The 24-piece, unisex line includes the Bengal Varsity Jacket, the Split-Time Hoodie, the VK Miami tees, the Bel-Air Bengal tee, and Bengal Socks. Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo was named one of the ambassadors for “Bel-Air Miami (Home/Away)."

“From music to movies, Miami has always been Will’s second home and we wanted to showcase that special connection with this collection,” said Samyr Laine, the Brand General Manager for Bel-Air Athletics. “It was important for us to capture Miami’s distinct look and feel while merging it with our brand’s signature style.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Eliza Reign Goes Off On Future For Saying Child Is A "Check Baby"

Rap star Future made some shocking claims against a woman who he claims deliberately got pregnant with his baby.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin

R. Kelly Defaults In Case Over Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old

R. Kelly's legal problems got worse earlier this week after the singer missed another court date over claims he molested a 16-year-old starting in 1998.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin

Meek Mill Unveils Limited-Release Royal Blue Colorway DreamChasers Hat

A part of the proceeds will benefit the REFORM Alliance.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Final Release Date For 'Eternal Atake' Album

Will the long-delayed project finally arrive next month?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jhené Aiko Links Up With Future & Miguel For "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" Music Video

Check out the new visuals from the California-bred songstress.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)