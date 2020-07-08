AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Will Smith Says Cops Frequently Called Him The N-Word

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith sat down with noted political activist Angela Rye to discuss police brutality, George Floyd's death, BLM, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith revealed he has been called the N-word by police officers on "more than 10 occasions" as he reflected on the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday (07Jul20).

The 51-year-old actor spoke to political commentator and activist Angela Rye on her podcast, On One With Angela Rye, about his own experiences with racism throughout his life.

Will grew up in Philadelphia and was just four years old when the notoriously racist Frank Rizzo went from the chief of police to becoming the mayor of the state, and the instances of racially-motivated incidents of police brutality increased dramatically under his watch.

"I've been called n##ger by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions," Will said. "I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police."

Will was reflecting on his own experiences in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police after he was killed when an officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes while arresting him.

As for his hopes following the renewed attention on racially motivated police incidents, the "After Earth" star continued: "We are in a circumstance that we've never been in before. The entire globe has stood up and said to the African-American people, 'We see you and we hear you. How can we help?' We've never been there before."

And now the father-of-three is hoping the next generation can learn to use their privileged positions to help aid the world in a more compassionate outlook.

"I am pledging my unending devotion to the evolution of my community and the evolution of my country, and ultimately the world, towards the greatest harmony that we'll be able to create," he concluded. "I am happy to be alive during this time, and to serve."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Building Massive Mansion For Family In Wyoming

Kanye West is hard at work on a brand new construction project on his massive compound in Cody, Wyoming.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AJ1

Young Thug Calls Pusha T's Scrapped Drake Diss Verse "Weak"

The Atlanta rhymer scolds Push for using a Pop Smoke project to take aim at his adversary.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigMuff274

Black Thought Drops Another Classic With "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3"

The Philadelphia rap monster is blessing the game with a new installment of his critically acclaimed series "Streams Of Thought."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Stewville99

Man Killed In Foogiano Shooting Remembered As A Great Man

A pastor for a man killed at a Foogiano concert reflects on his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson