Will Smith Says He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus Misinformation

Rapper/actor Will Smith sat down for a talk with his family on Jada's hit talk show "Red Table Talk."

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith joked that his movie 'I Am Legend' is responsible for “a lot of the misinformation” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the health crisis on the latest installment of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," along with their daughter Willow, Will’s son Trey, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

During the chat, he quipped he felt the current situation reflects the post-apocalyptic action film, about a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague, with Will’s character seeking to reverse the effects of the virus by using his own immune blood.

“‘I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made 'I Am Legend,' and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” Will Smith said before the family discussed the virus.

Jada explained: “Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about Covid-19,” as she revealed their 21-year-old son Jaden was absent from the discussion, “because he’s being a responsible human and social distancing.”

She added: “He’s been doing a lot of traveling and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders.”

Teasing the episode on her Twitter page, Jada wrote that the family were hoping to “get some questions answered” about the disease on their show.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 227,700 cases globally, resulting in a death toll of more than 9,300, as of Thursday (March 19th).