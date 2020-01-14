AllHipHop
Login

Will Smith Smith Regrets Snubbing Tupac Over Jada Pinkett

AllHipHop Staff
by

Will Smith opened up about his strained relationship with Tupac Shakur over his tight bond with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith will always regret snubbing the opportunity to befriend Tupac Shakur because he was jealous of the late rap legend’s close friendship with his now-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada shared a strong bond with Tupac after meeting as students at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland, and while their relationship was always platonic, Will admits he was a little resentful towards the Changes icon when they were first introduced by the actress.

Asked if he was ever jealous of Tupac, the 51 year old told New York radio show The Breakfast Club, “F##k yeah. That was in the early days. That was a big regret for me, too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac.”

Will explains he always felt Jada and Tupac’s friendship may have turned romantic had he not already been involved with his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star, who was in her early 20s when they first met in 1994.

“They never had a sexual relationship, but now they had come into that age where that was a possibility, and Jada was with me,” he shared.

“She just loved him,” Will added of how Jada’s admiration for her best friend drove a wedge between the two men in her life.

“He was the image of perfection, but she was with the 'Fresh Prince,' so it was, like, we were in the room together a couple times, (but) I couldn’t speak to him. He wasn’t going to speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.

“That was a huge regret of mine,” he confessed. “I couldn’t handle it.”

Any chance Will may have had of mending his relationship with Tupac was cut short when the rapper was killed in 1996.

He and Jada went on to wed in 1997

Comments
Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeEasier said than done... …
EXCLUSIVE: El Chapo's Lawyer Gives Up On Tekashi69 Ex-Manager's Appeal
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Nemesis Lawyer Christopher Brown Asks Court For Ownership Of Disputed Film
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasacornball. YG is TRASH though.
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBURapping About Gang Shit?? Did you watch his video or listen to bis song?? He got a nice flow and he seemed to be…
Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina Snubbed For 2020 Academy Award Nominations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBI can't believe after Tyler Perry speech niggz still worried about being accepted by these ppl..
Ravens Fans Blame Drake Curse For Superbowl Loss...Is Clemson Next?
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeIt's no longer a coincidence.. …
Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaidiot smh
Lori Harvey Faces Charges Over Hit And Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeThe media is watching.. …