Willow Smith Shaves Her Head And Rocks Bunny Ears During "Art" Show

AllHipHop Staff

Willow Smith has a brand new look after a "performance" at in Los Angeles where she locked herself in a box.

(AllHipHop News) Willow Smith's underwent an image overhaul during her recent performance art piece by having her head shaved

The 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and rumored love Tyler Cole took part in a 24-hour performance at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, which explored the star's lifelong struggles with anxiety.

The performance saw the pair transition through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box, with the production split into three-hour blocks exploring different emotions relating to anxiety, including sadness, paranoia and compassion, throughout the silent piece, which she described as "very primal."

Jada was on hand for the performance, and whipped out her phone to record video of Cole cutting her daughter's hair, which she shared on her Instagram page.

"@willowsmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!" Jada penned. "The start of a new beginning."

Both Smith and Cole wore black boilersuits and boots during the exhibit, which featured them completing various tasks.

After her head was shaved, Smith put on a pair of bunny ears while writing messages on the white walls. She also held up a sign that read, "When you practice patience... you are emulating the very spirit of nature."

The exhibit, dubbed The Anxiety, is described as, "A personification of the emotional spectrum within the human mind and through performance art." 

