Wiz Khalifa, Cam'ron & More To Take Part In “Higher Together: Sessions From Home" 4/20 Event

Weedmaps is raising funds for the Last Prisoner Project's effort to protect incarcerated communities from the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) In six days, many people around the world will be celebrating cannabis culture. The annual 4/20 holiday will be affected this year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because millions of people are self-quarantining to avoid spreading the disease.

Coronavirus may limit public outings, but marijuana connoisseurs will be able to live stream the “Higher Together: Sessions from Home" event on April 20. The Weedmaps-Sponsered virtual celebration will include entertainers making appearances, performing exclusive sets from their homes, debuting new music, and taking part in interviews.

“For more than 12 years, Weedmaps has connected millions of consumers with retailers and brands, while advocating for accessible cannabis for all,” said Juanjo Feijoo, Chief Marketing Officer, Weedmaps.

Feijoo continues, “4/20 has not only become a celebration for cannabis enthusiasts around the world, but culturally, it has also served as a reminder for how far we’ve come since the days of prohibition and the continued work that is ahead. We’re excited to partner with some of the best in music and entertainment to celebrate the plant and the culture with our community.”

Wiz Khalifa is scheduled to drop The Saga of Wiz Khalifa EP on 4/20. On that same date, the weed-loving rap star will also perform a 20-minute deejay set for “Higher Together" featuring a selection of his favorite tracks to smoke to.

“Super excited to hang with the Weedmaps smokers all over the world. I’m even more pumped to be able to share a new project on a holiday everyone loves," says Wiz. Plus, the Khalifa Kush creator will be interacting with fans during the livestream.

Cam’ron, Ari Lennox, Joey “CoCo” Diaz, Berner, Stephen Marley, Tycho, Dave East, Alchemist, Tony Hinchcliffe, Chaunte Wayans, and Kitty Cash are also listed on the “Higher Together" lineup. Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus will premiere his new single "Hillbilly Ray" off the upcoming new project Mama Kush.

“Be a Bogart. If you care, don’t share. Don’t pass your joint or pipe around, it’s just not safe to do right now. Let’s all take a breather, chill out on 4/20 and jam to some new music. We’re gonna have a good time,” states Cyrus.

In addition, Weedmaps is partnering with Last Prisoner Project to highlight the organization’s efforts to bring awareness to the impact of COVID-19 on incarcerated communities. There will also be an avenue established to raise funds for LPP throughout the “Higher Together" stream.

“Our constituents, many of whom are over the age of 60 and have underlying health conditions, are imprisoned because of a plant that has now been deemed an ‘essential’ service by jurisdictions across the country,” said Sarah Gersten, Executive Director & General Counsel of Last Prisoner Project.

Gersten adds, “Our justice system's response to this pandemic is effectively sentencing nonviolent cannabis offenders to death. Releasing cannabis prisoners now is not only the right thing to do from a justice perspective, but also to ensure the health and safety of all of us.”

Weedmaps’ “Higher Together: Sessions from Home” 4/20 celebration can be viewed for free at weedmaps.com/420. The event begins at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST on Monday, April 20.