Wiz Khalifa Drops 'The Saga of Wiz Khalifa' EP Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Logic & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "High Today" spitter is set to take part in the “Higher Together" livestream.

(AllHipHop News) Wiz Khalifa's new EP arrives just in time for the marijuana holiday 4/20. The Pittsburgh-bred rapper dropped the project this morning.

The Saga of Wiz Khalifa consists of 7 tracks. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Quavo, Tyga, K Camp, and Logic are featured on the collection. Production was provided by Mustard, Hitmaka, and more.

Later today, Weedmaps is sponsoring the “Higher Together: Sessions from Home" live-streamed event. Wiz was tapped for a 20-minute deejay set for “Higher Together" featuring a selection of his favorite tracks to smoke to.

“Super excited to hang with the Weedmaps smokers all over the world. I’m even more pumped to be able to share a new project on a holiday everyone loves," stated Wiz.

“Higher Together: Sessions from Home" will help raise funds for the Last Prisoner Project. The organization is working to bring awareness to the impact of COVID-19 on incarcerated communities.

