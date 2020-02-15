Wiz Khalifa Gives New Instruments To Music Education Non-Profit Little Kids Rock

(AllHipHop News) Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa spent Thursday giving back.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper partnered with national music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and made a visit to the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy middle school in California.

The rapper showed up to impress upon the students the importance of music education in schools. Wize even bought the kids new instruments for the students to play.

Wiz Khalifa at Little Kids Rock Little Kids Rock

"Music has always been a huge part of my life.” Wiz stated. “I want to make sure that the kids of today's generation get the same if not better opportunities that I got. It has been great to make this happen with Little Kids Rock.”

While Wiz thought that he was surprising the kids with the gift of music, it was he who really blessed.

The students rocked out and serenaded him with his own award-winning and chart-topping hit, “See You Again.”

The school’s principal Lori Touloumian was grateful for Wiz Khalifa's appearance.

“We are incredibly grateful to Little Kids Rock for bringing these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to our students and encouraging their endeavors in music education," Principal Touloumian said.