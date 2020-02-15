AllHipHop
Login

Wiz Khalifa Gives New Instruments To Music Education Non-Profit Little Kids Rock

Kershaw St. Jawnson
by

The middle school kids play Wiz Khalifa's hit song, "See You Again" for him during a visit.

(AllHipHop News) Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa spent Thursday giving back.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper partnered with national music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and made a visit to the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy middle school in California.

The rapper showed up to impress upon the students the importance of music education in schools. Wize even bought the kids new instruments for the students to play.

Wiz Khalifa & Little Kids Rock Partner To Bring Music Education To Public School Students
Wiz Khalifa at Little Kids RockLittle Kids Rock

"Music has always been a huge part of my life.” Wiz stated. “I want to make sure that the kids of today's generation get the same if not better opportunities that I got. It has been great to make this happen with Little Kids Rock.”

While Wiz thought that he was surprising the kids with the gift of music, it was he who really blessed.

The students rocked out and serenaded him with his own award-winning and chart-topping hit, “See You Again.”

The school’s principal Lori Touloumian was grateful for Wiz Khalifa's appearance.

“We are incredibly grateful to Little Kids Rock for bringing these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to our students and encouraging their endeavors in music education," Principal Touloumian said. 

Comments
Check Out How Diddy, Blac Youngsta, Drake, Cardi & Offset & More Spent Valentine's Day
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Happy Valentine to everyone reading this... https://bit.ly/2SMozlj
Dave Chappelle Was Not Shot And Killed Police In Ohio Confirm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
'Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka' Reality Show To Premiere On We TV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
YouDontKnowMyName7
YouDontKnowMyName7So do they plan on paying these parents who admit to selling they own kids? This should not be encouraged. Just because…
Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
3
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameCome on man? Bitch speaking now? Money grab all day...smh...
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Ever2018
Ever2018He did not want to get sued for millions in the event something did happen to her. Also, powerful women have a highly…
B.o.B Releases Valentine's Day Episode Of "The BoBCast," Featuring A Financial Dominatrix
Retonjah Burdette
Retonjah Burdette
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Nice one.. https://bit.ly/2HqU8fq
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line Accused Of "Deceptive Marketing"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Oops.. https://bit.ly/39zKJ0Z
Fran Drescher Talks Cardi B Being A Reinvention Of 'The Nanny' In A Possible Reboot
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
CHARTER
CHARTERNicki is the one that has the grating nasally voice for the role tho
Omarion Partners With Zeus To Release 'The Millennium Tour Live' Featuring B2K
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allEach time i listen to some Omarion songs, I get goose bumbs Today i came across the song Amnesia by The Big Hash from…