Wiz Khalifa Launches New Food Delivery Business In Major U.S. Cities

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is selling turkey burgers and mac and cheese!

(AllHipHop News) For some people, the coronavirus has left them paralyzed. For others, not so much.

Wiz Khalifa has a new business birthed out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He just announced that he will be engaged in a partnership with Nextbite, the virtual restaurant brand curator, to launch his delivery-only restaurant chain HotBox by Wiz.

Once opened, Wiz's business will be able to take orders in cities like Pittsburgh (his hometown), Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, Houston, and New York, offering some of his own favorite dishes.

According to the menu, Wiz is selling Taylor Gang turkey burgers, chocolate brownies, burnt brisket ends, and Mac & Yellow mac and cheese.

As successful as Wiz Khalifa has been as a musician, he has also made waves as a businessman.

Wiz has been considered one of Forbes Cash Kings since 2010, he's partnered with Esports team Pittsburgh Knights and his Taylor Gang brand has birthed a strong product and ancillary cannabis empire.