Wiz Khalifa To Livestream "Stay At Home" Virtual Reality Concert In Oculus Venues

Find out how you can take part in the Supersphere-backed VR music event.

(AllHipHop News) Musicians across the globe are finding ways to keep their fans engaged while in-person shows have been sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One hitmaker is offering his fans the chance to experience a virtual reality concert this week.

For years, Oculus Venues has provided a simulated 3-D environment for music acts like A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., and Post Malone. Pittsburgh-bred rapper Wiz Khalifa will be the next star to broadcast a live performance via the Oculus platform.

The special "Stay At Home" set from Khalifa's Hollywood Hills home is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Produced by Supersphere, the event will let viewers with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Go headset immerse themselves in the VR venue.

Wiz is expected to run through some of his biggest hits such as "See You Again” and “Black and Yellow." He will also perform tracks off his new The Saga of Wiz Khalifa EP which features Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Quavo, Tyga, K Camp, and Logic.

Fans can pre-register for Wiz Khalifa's Oculus Venues concert by visiting oculus.com.