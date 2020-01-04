AllHipHop
Woman Claims Trey Songz Fingered Her In Club Against Her Will

Shirley Ju
by
-edited

Singer Trey Songz is being subjected to a lawsuit over claims he sexually assaulted a woman over two years ago.

(AllHipHop News) Things aren’t looking too great for Trey Songz.

The R&B singer finds himself at the short end of the stick as he’s accused of sexual battery which took place inside a nightclub in Miami.

The Blast obtained court documents that Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, is being sued by Jane Doe, a Georgia resident.

The lawsuit reads: “This is a lawsuit arising from a sexual assault and battery committed by NEVERSON upon JANE DOE while the two were partying at the E11even Miami night club (“E11even”) on January 1, 2018. This suit is based on claims of Assault, Battery, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress.”

On January 1st two years ago, Doe claims the “Can’t Help But Wait” artist invited her to the club after they spent New Year's Eve together at Diddy’s crib.

She says Songz placed his hand under her dress at the VIP table without her consent and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.

Allegedly, she was not the only female in the club he had sexually assaulted.

Another woman claims he put his hands down her pants and buttocks that same night.

The Plaintiff is currently seeking over $10 million dollars in damages. 

