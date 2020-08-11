AllHipHop
Woman's Many Tattoos Of Eminem Could Set World Record

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem's face could put a woman into the Guinness Book of World Records

(AllHipHop News) A young Scottish woman from Bridge of Don, Aberdeen is a real stan.

No. She really is. Unlike the kid in the 2002 song by Eminem, where Dido eerie sang an enchantment of a chorus about a crazy fan that wanted to be just like Slim Shady, this woman has tatted up her body with the art of the emcee.

According to the Scottish Sun, at 34-years-old, Nikki Paterson has almost all of her body covered with images of the Marshall Matters, who she says in her hero.

She started getting inked at 19. Paterson has 47 tats of them 23 are of the rapper, which she hopes is enough to get into the Guinness World Book of Records.

To be considered there were some requirements that she had to fulfill.

“I submitted my photos as proof but they take it a lot more seriously than I first thought...I have to get a dermatologist to count the tattoos and measure them, and the representatives at Guinness World Record essentially have to write a report saying how many I have and where they are,” she continued. “I’ve also got to have two tattoo artists there to verify the same information and it has to be recorded so I can submit the video.”

Paterson said she has been listening to Eminem since she was 14. Ironically (or maybe creepily), she says that she fell in love with him after hearing the song “Stan.” 

