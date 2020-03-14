Woman Who Blamed Casanova For Breaking Her Jaw Drops Lawsuit

Rap star Casanova dodged the lawsuit earlier this week in court when the alleged victim decided to drop her complaint.

(AllHipHop News) It's official - Casanova is off the hook in a civil suit over claims he broke a woman's jaw.

Niya Rucker dropped the entire lawsuit against the rap star on March 12th, for unknown reasons.

Niya Rucker originally sued Casanova in July of 2019, after she was assaulted inside of the Good Stuff Diner in August of 2018.

Rucker became involved in a dispute with Casanova's crew when she tried to use her phone to live stream him eating inside of the restaurant.

Casanova wasn't having it, and neither was his crew.

They beat Rucker up and broke her jaw in an attempt to delete the footage from her cell phone.

The incident resulted in two counts of felony robbery for Casanova, charges he has completely denied.

Last week, a judged threatened to toss the case because no one had heard a peep from Rucker in almost a year.

However, the judge didn't have to do anything because Niya Rucker decided to drop the case herself.