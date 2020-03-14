AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Woman Who Blamed Casanova For Breaking Her Jaw Drops Lawsuit

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Casanova dodged the lawsuit earlier this week in court when the alleged victim decided to drop her complaint.

(AllHipHop News) It's official - Casanova is off the hook in a civil suit over claims he broke a woman's jaw.

Niya Rucker dropped the entire lawsuit against the rap star on March 12th, for unknown reasons.

Niya Rucker originally sued Casanova in July of 2019, after she was assaulted inside of the Good Stuff Diner in August of 2018.

Rucker became involved in a dispute with Casanova's crew when she tried to use her phone to live stream him eating inside of the restaurant.

Casanova wasn't having it, and neither was his crew.

They beat Rucker up and broke her jaw in an attempt to delete the footage from her cell phone.

The incident resulted in two counts of felony robbery for Casanova, charges he has completely denied.

Last week, a judged threatened to toss the case because no one had heard a peep from Rucker in almost a year.

However, the judge didn't have to do anything because Niya Rucker decided to drop the case herself.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Halts Boosie Badazz' Big Bash In Baton Rouge

Reps for Boosie Badazz said they are working hard to reschedule the rap star's annual bash after postponing it over the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini

On December 31, 2017, Travis Scott was in a horrible car crash on his way to Diddy’s house for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve night party when he crashed his rented Lamborghini Aventador.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

cartoonhdapk

Rapper Drake Tells Judge He's Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Drake asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

DaBaby Sued by Alleged Slap Victim

The young woman DaBaby allegedly slapped is suing for $30,000 in damages.

AllHipHop Staff

Cut Of All Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

Mariah Carey Invokes Ol Dirty Bastard To Fight Coronavirus

Mariah Carey and her twins urged fans to wash their hands to her 1995 hit with Ol Dirty Bastard.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay Electronica And Jay-Z Tag Team New Album With Heavy Bars And Abstract Beats

It wasn't exactly a shocker, but fans are incredibly impressed by Jay Elect's first album.

illseed

by

jdiaz84