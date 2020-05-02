Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly's lawyers will have more work to do, now that the singer has been charged with more sex crimes.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a string of new sex trafficking charges in New York.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago, entered his plea on Thursday (April 30th) via online communication from a federal jail.

The new indictment adds several allegations of abuse from a victim referred to only as Jane Doe 5, including knowingly spreading the herpes virus to two people.

If convicted, two of the new counts carry minimum sentences of 10 years, prosecutors have said.

Kelly, who has been held in Chicago on federal charges since last year, has also been charged with racketeering conspiracy in the U.S. District Court in New York.

He is accused of grooming underage girls attending his concerts for sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a federal indictment has seen the "Ignition" star charged with conspiring with his longtime manager Derrell McDavid and a former employee to rig his 2008 child pornography trial. McDavid has denied the charge.

He also faces additional charges in Minnesota, which claim he solicited a teenager who asked for his autograph in 2001 for sex, as well as allegations he bribed an Illinois official to obtain a fake identification for the singer Aaliyah, so they could get married. She was 15 at the time.

Kelly has denied all allegations.