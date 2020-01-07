AllHipHop
Wu Tang Affiliate Shyheim Returns Home From Prison Bid

illseed
by
-edited

Shyheim is back home with his family after a long bid.

(AllHipHop News) Shyheim aka Shyheim the Rugged Child (real name: Shyheim Franklin) has been released from prison after doing a 5-year bid.

Shyheim went to jail for a hit-and-run accident that killed a person. The situation worsened when the rapper went on the lam from cops for about a month. The rapper was originally slapped with a 14-year sentence back in August 2014. He served a manslaughter and gun charge concurrently. 

 Shyheim was a known affiliate of the Wu Tang Clan and dropped a solo album, AKA The Rugged Child,  in 1994. He was 14-years old. For a while, he was acting as well, appearing in The Preacher’s Wife, In Too Deep even videos like  TLC's "Waterfalls."

Reports say he will be subject to five years' post-release supervision.

