Wu-Tang Clan Promotes Special Acronym Advice On Combating Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can "Protect Ya Neck."

(AllHipHop News) The COVID-19 pandemic forced the US federal government to announce a national emergency, and cities/states are shutting down public activities. Many Americans are looking for ways to prevent contracting the virus.

Iconic Hip Hop group Wu-Tang Clan is telling its 700,000 Twitter followers how to combat coronavirus. The crew's verified account posted a W.U.T.A.N.G. acronym featuring useful advice to help stop the spread of the virus and avoid falling ill.

"Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus. We are making a few thousand prints and distributing them across New York City. Feel FREE to do the same in your City. Share and RT this to the world," tweeted the Wu.

As of press time, over 3,700 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States and the death toll has reportedly climbed to 69. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that all gatherings of more than 50 people be banned for the time being.

