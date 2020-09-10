AllHipHop
Wu-Tang Clan Signs Publishing Deal With Downtown Music

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

RZA calls the company "an ideal partner."

(AllHipHop News) Downtown Music Publishing has entered into a global publishing administration agreement with Robert “RZA” Diggs and Mitchell “Divine” Diggs's Wu-Tang Productions. This means Downtown now represents the Wu-Tang Clan's interest in songs from the group's back catalog of albums.

The deal also includes select works co-written or produced by individual Wu-Tang members for solo releases, affiliates, and other artists. Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA, and U-God are represented under the agreement. 

"We are excited to be partnering with Downtown and entrusting them to handle our historic back catalog,” said RZA. “Downtown's system is ideal for us — they have the global reach and capacity of a ‘major’ while maintaining strong, highly personal relationships with their clients."

He continued, "Their customized approach to clientele accompanied with their focus in areas like rights management and distribution make Downtown an ideal partner for Wu-Tang Productions." The deal covers songs from Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers, Wu-Tang Forever, The W, and Iron Flag.

“Wu-Tang Clan isn’t just one of Hip Hop’s most influential groups, it’s an iconic institution in every sense of the word — with a legacy that extends well beyond the realm of music,” said Justin Kalifowitz, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings, parent company of Downtown Music Publishing. “As a New Yorker, representing some of East Coast hip-hop’s most revered legends — whose stories are so ingrained in the culture of our city — is a tremendous honor.”

“In addition to being inspirational artists, RZA and Divine are extremely talented entrepreneurs,” stated Bruce Lampcov, Downtown’s Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

Lampcov added, “From what they accomplished with Wu Wear to RZA’s work in film and television, and numerous other endeavors, the group has showcased their shrewd business acumen time and time again. It’s no wonder that their legacy has remained as strong today as it’s ever been. We look forward to collaborating with them on many creative projects; the possibilities are endless.”

