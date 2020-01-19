Wu-Tang Series Gets Renewed For A Second Season

(AllHipHop News) Hulu has renewed “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” for a second season.

The news was announced on Friday, January 17 at the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” was created and written by RZA, the co-founder and leader of Wu-Tang along with writer Alex Tse “Superfly.”

The drama follows the formation of the nine-member hip-hop collective and examines how RZA, GZA, Method Man, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, U-God, Inspectah Deck, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard rose from the streets through music at the height of a crack cocaine epidemic in the 1990s.

Actors featured in the series include Dave East as Method Man, Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck, Ashton Sanders as RZA, TJ Atoms as Ol' Dirty Bastard, Shameik Moore as Raekwon The Chef, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, and Johnell Xavier Young as GZA.

According to Deadline, the series has helped to draw a large African-American audience to Hulu.

The premiere date for the second season has yet to be announced.