Wu-Tang To Play Epic Concert With Detroit Symphony Orchestra

(AllHipHop News) Wu-Tang Clan is slated to perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in the spring.

The Saturday, March 21st show will feature the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performing a live version of The 36th Chamber of Shaolin score.

Wu-Tang will also perform their debut studio album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” Wu-Tang Clan's RZA said in a statement. “Wu-Tang Clan has always made our music cinematic, and operatic in context of production and lyricism. The opportunity to elevate our sound with the sonic backdrop of an orchestra like the DSO is historic and monumental.”

Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Community Sponsorships at the Quicken Loans Community Fund, also made a statement about the upcoming performance.

“In its nearly-100-year history, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has been synonymous with innovative and show-stopping performances that bring the community together and celebrate Detroit’s diverse culture.”

The show’s proceeds will go towards the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s educational and artistic programs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, February 20th.