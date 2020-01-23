AllHipHop
WWE Legend R-Truth Cannot Resist His Calling To Rap

AllHipHop Staff
by

R-Truth is a trailblazing wrestler who has always represented hip-hop, and how he's officially picking up a mic.

(AllHipHop News) Wrestling legend R-Truth is currently one of the WWE's most exciting champions and now he's embarking on a brand new career - as a rapper.

The 20-year veteran of the sport has announced the release date for his first official solo single, "Set It Off," which he has been teasing on his social media accounts.

The 33-time 24/7 Championship belt holder insists he is different from the many professional athletes who have tried their hand at rapping.

According to R-Truth, born Ron Killings, he started as a hip-hop dancer.

R-Truth was lucky enough to perform with artists like the late Tupac Shakur, Mya, Tech 9 and Joey Badazz, even as he was wrestling for TNA as a member of the "3Live Kru."

He's already seen some success with his WWE intro "Wassup," which has over 10 million views on YouTube.

"Set It Off" is slated to be released on Friday, February 14, 2020.

