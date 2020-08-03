Wyclef Jean Explains Why He Wants To Take Part In A 'Verzuz' With Will.i.am

The Haitian-American musician suggests Jimmy Iovine viewed Black Eyed Peas as Interscope's version of the Fugees.

(AllHipHop News) The next Verzuz event will feature Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. After those two southerners go head-to-head on August 6, which two acts will be next to showcase their catalog?

Wyclef Jean of the Fugees seems to be putting out a request to go against Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. The People's Party with Talib Kweli podcast spoke to Jean about Verzuz.

"I was approached, definitely," said Wyclef about the music series curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. He added, "The person who resembles me the most, like in the background with the studio that I fully know that they do, is probably Will.i.am for multiple reasons."

The Grammy winner went on to talk about Jimmy Iovine who was the head of Interscope Records at the time of the Fugees' rise. According to Jean, Iovine viewed Will.i.am and the Black Eyed Peas as his label's version of Wyclef and the Fugees.

"My manager was David Sonnenberg, and Jimmy Iovine was obsessed with how he is going to get a new Fugee. Then once we left David Sonnenberg, Will.i.am became a new Wyclef for him," Jean told Kweli and co-host Jasmin Leigh.

The Carnival album creator continued, "The reason I say Will is because Will, strategically, was that nerd like me. He's the guy behind the schemes. He's incredible. For me, it's not about hit songs. It's more like the mechanicals, the little things that people don't see. I think they'd probably be shocked with the amount of information."