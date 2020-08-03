AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Wyclef Jean Explains Why He Wants To Take Part In A 'Verzuz' With Will.i.am

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Haitian-American musician suggests Jimmy Iovine viewed Black Eyed Peas as Interscope's version of the Fugees.

(AllHipHop News) The next Verzuz event will feature Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. After those two southerners go head-to-head on August 6, which two acts will be next to showcase their catalog?

Wyclef Jean of the Fugees seems to be putting out a request to go against Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. The People's Party with Talib Kweli podcast spoke to Jean about Verzuz.

"I was approached, definitely," said Wyclef about the music series curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. He added, "The person who resembles me the most, like in the background with the studio that I fully know that they do, is probably Will.i.am for multiple reasons."

The Grammy winner went on to talk about Jimmy Iovine who was the head of Interscope Records at the time of the Fugees' rise. According to Jean, Iovine viewed Will.i.am and the Black Eyed Peas as his label's version of Wyclef and the Fugees. 

"My manager was David Sonnenberg, and Jimmy Iovine was obsessed with how he is going to get a new Fugee. Then once we left David Sonnenberg, Will.i.am became a new Wyclef for him," Jean told Kweli and co-host Jasmin Leigh.

The Carnival album creator continued, "The reason I say Will is because Will, strategically, was that nerd like me. He's the guy behind the schemes. He's incredible. For me, it's not about hit songs. It's more like the mechanicals, the little things that people don't see. I think they'd probably be shocked with the amount of information."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Logic’s Scores Second-Highest Sales Week Of His Career With 'No Pressure'

The Kid LAROI breaks onto the Billboard 200 chart.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Questions Instagram Flagging His Post For Bullying & Harassment

"Ok time to take a break from IG."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Brandy Talks 'Moesha' Reboot As Series Arrives On Netflix

The songstress also discusses a potential 'Verzuz' matchup with Monica.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

6ix9ine Rolls Through Brooklyn With Huge Entourage After House Arrest Ends

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally off of house arrest after receiving a reduced sentence for cooperating against his former gang associates.

Maria Myraine

by

CHARTER

U.K. Music Stars Want To End Racism After Wiley’s Anti-Semitic Rant

In the aftermath of Wiley's racist commentary, the UK music industry joined forces in penning an open letter, calling an end to racism.

Maria Myraine

Own A Piece Of History: Fyre Festival Merch Goes Up For Auction

The disaster popularly known as Fyre Festival will go up for auction this weekend.

Maria Myraine