Wyclef Jean Partners With Sound Royalties For Carnival World Music Group

Photo credit: Tiff Nolasco
Shirley Ju
by

Rap star Wyclef has a brand new business called Carnival World Music Group.

(AllHipHop News) Three-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Wyclef Jean has teamed up with entertainment industry finance firm Sound Royalties for a new collaborative endeavor: Carnival World Music Group.

Throughout his three-decade-long career, which includes being a member of The Fugees, the Haitian rapper has always put on for his people and the African community.

Now, Wyclef is using the finances from Sound Royalties to back his new publishing and distribution company, which will focus on creative talent in Africa and other underserved markets.

To celebrate the fruition of Carnival World Music Group, Wyclef threw a private event at Core Club in New York City.

Clef performed and also gave a preview of the Carnival concert he is slated to produce in June at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At the annual conference, Wyclef will serve as jury president in the Music category.

Also, Wyclef and Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche will lead a Master Class on music production and monetization at the international music conference (MIDEM) before Cannes.

Wyclef continues to grow his influence as a global entrepreneur focused on opening doors for other creatives around the world, specifically in underdeveloped regions. 

Wyclef
Wyclef Jean and Alex Heiche at the 2019 VMA'sAmy Lipsky/Sound Royalties
