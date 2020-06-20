XXXTentacion's Mom Accused Of Stealing $11 Million From Family

XXXTentacion's mom is accused of swindling her own family out of a fortune.

(AllHipHop News) XXXtentacion's mom is being sued by his half-brother for $11 million, amid claims she stole from the late rapper's trust.

Corey Pack has filed legal documents via his mother, Jodi Kavney, alleging that XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, came up with a plan to take millions of dollars from the "Moonlight" star's assets.

Pack claims that the hitmaker left behind more than $50 million when he was shot and killed in June 2018 and had listed three beneficiaries - with Corey to receive 25%, Cleopatra to receive 50%, and the remaining 25%, to go to XXX's brother Aiden Kerr.

However, the lawsuit claims that Cleopatra arranged a deal with her son's baby mama, Jenesis Sanchez, to cut Corey out of his percentage of the estate. Corey is now seeking to recover the assets that Kavney claims were "improperly and surreptitiously transferred" by Cleopatra to herself.

While Kavney's attorney, Natasha Shaikh, originally sent a letter to Cleopatra demanding the return of the $11 million, she failed to respond - leading to them filing a lawsuit against her.

Kavney is now asking for $11 million in damages and has also claimed that Corey is entitled to ownership rights to XXX's record label, Bad Vibe Entities.

Cleopatra has yet to respond to the lawsuit.