XXXTentacion's Mom's Stalker Busted With An Ax And Gloves

(AllHipHop News) Tragic rapper XXXTentacion's mother has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Cleopatra Bernard claims Donavon Banton has tried to break into her home on multiple occasions.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bernard filed a petition for a restraining order and a judge was quick to sign off on the protection.

According to reports, police officers have already issued a trespass warning to Banton, who told the cops XXXTentacion's mother had been instructing him to come to her house.

During one visit at the beginning of the year, he allegedly threw a brick through a rear window and smashed the window of a car in her driveway.

Weeks later he showed up to her house again and tried to enter the home. Police were called and Banton was caught in possession of a small ax, a pry bar, and two pairs of gloves.

He was arrested on charges of felony burglary dwelling/structure cause, possess burglary tools with intent to use, burglary/dwelling structure or conveyance armed, stalking-follow harass cyberstalk another, and criminal mischief.

He is currently behind bars awaiting a court hearing.