XXXTentacion's Mom Settles Custody War Over Baby Gekyume

(AllHipHop News) Slain rapper XXXTentacion's mother has reached a deal with his girlfriend over custody of their son.

According to court documents, Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez have ended their legal battle over little Gekyume Onfroy, who was born following his father's murder.

The news follows a court decision to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem to investigate the "best interests" of the child last month.

XXX's mom, Bernard, and his girlfriend were on good terms following his death in 2018, but their friendship ended after she gave birth in January 2019, and filed documents requesting the rapper's DNA sample from the medical examiner.

Cleopatra fought the request but lost.

Jenesis also claimed she and XXX lived together and had "sexual relations" and although no one contested he was the baby’s father, she wanted the DNA to prove it.

All details of the settlement between Bernard and Sanchez are confidential.