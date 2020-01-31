AllHipHop
Login

XXXTentacion's Mom Settles Custody War Over Baby Gekyume

AllHipHop Staff
by

A custody battle between XXXTentacion's mom Cleopatra and the rapper's ex-girlfriend Jenesis has been resolved.

(AllHipHop News) Slain rapper XXXTentacion's mother has reached a deal with his girlfriend over custody of their son.

According to court documents, Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez have ended their legal battle over little Gekyume Onfroy, who was born following his father's murder.

The news follows a court decision to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem to investigate the "best interests" of the child last month.

XXX's mom, Bernard, and his girlfriend were on good terms following his death in 2018, but their friendship ended after she gave birth in January 2019, and filed documents requesting the rapper's DNA sample from the medical examiner.

Cleopatra fought the request but lost.

Jenesis also claimed she and XXX lived together and had "sexual relations" and although no one contested he was the baby’s father, she wanted the DNA to prove it.

All details of the settlement between Bernard and Sanchez are confidential. 

Comments
VIDEO: Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseed35 Large gets you a star
Nicki Minaj To Make Surprising Debut On "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Declares Himself "King Of My City" On New Song
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
5
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoThat’s right Troy
Offset Addresses Being Detained At LA Shopping Center
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Drosado
Drosado“The FaZe investor” “the rhymer” why y’all always do that allhiphop? So damn annoying
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyHonestly i'm not excited after the last garbage he dropped
Kelis Claims Pharrell And Chad Hugo Stole Her Publishing
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaNext!! https://fakazamusic.org/download-mp3/drake-future-desires/
Judge Accuses R. Kelly Of Using Prison Staff's Phone To Target Witnesses
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyThe judge is a woman? Aww lawd Kelz you in trouble
Meek Mill Headed To the U.K. As Top Artist On Wireless Festival Bill
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Ludacris Tunes Up A High-School Band With Generous Donation
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment