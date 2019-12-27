XXXTentacion's Mother Countersues "Look At Me!" Producer Jimmy Duval

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this year, news broke that Jimmy Duval filed a lawsuit against the estate of Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy. Duval was seeking compensation for his work on XXXTentacion's breakout hit "Look At Me!"

"It is important to note that as the producer behind 'Look at Me,' an inarguable platinum hit, I was removed from all credits, which in turn meant that all rights and royalties owed to me, were immediately averted. It goes without saying that everyone deserves credit for their contributing works," stated Duval in March.

According to The Blast, XXX's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, filed her own countersuit against Duval and Stache Records. Bernard is requesting Duval's case be dismissed. Plus, she is seeking attorney fees from him.

Court documents claim Onfroy agreed to a royalties deal that paid him 50% while Duval and fellow producer Rojas would each receive 25%. However, London dubstep artist Mala claimed "Look at Me!" stole elements of his track "Changes" without permission. As a result, Mala was supposedly awarded Duval’s interest in the record.

"Look at Me!" landed on Soundcloud in December of 2015. It was re-released in 2017 via Empire Distribution and eventually became a Top 40 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. In 2018, a 20-year-old Onfroy was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.