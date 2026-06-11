Xzibit Caught In Geopolitical Drama Over Past Ties To Russia

Xzibit finds himself in the middle of an international standoff after Latvia’s government blocked his scheduled Riga performance over his recent Moscow tour dates.

Xzibit found himself caught between continents when Latvia’s government stepped in and blocked his scheduled September performance in Riga.

The Coyote Fly club was set to host the legendary rapper as part of his Kingmaker European Tour, but state authorities had other plans after learning about his recent activity in Russia.

What started as a routine booking turned into an international incident that exposed the growing tension between Western nations and artists who’ve continued performing in Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine.

The club received pressure from Latvian officials who flagged Xzibit’s concert history in Russia during the ongoing war.

According to UNN, the rapper performed at Moscow’s VK Stadium on December 3, 2024, and took the stage at Luzhniki Stadium on September 27 of that same year.

These weren’t isolated appearances either.

The venue organizers acknowledged the situation and made the call to cancel, stating they’d be more thorough about vetting artists’ international activities moving forward.

What makes this situation particularly complex is that the club’s management claimed they had no evidence suggesting Xzibit’s Russia performances carried any political messaging or intent.

They weren’t accusing him of supporting the war or making propaganda statements.

The issue was purely about the optics of Western artists performing in Russia while the country continues its military operations in Ukraine.

Latvia, like several other Baltic nations, has taken a hardline stance on this issue, and the government made clear that hosting him wasn’t an option they’d tolerate.

The cancellation reflects a broader pattern emerging across Europe where artists face consequences for maintaining professional relationships with Russia.

Xzibit’s situation differs from some high-profile cases because he’s not a Russian national or known Putin ally, yet the geography of his touring schedule became the deciding factor.

The rapper’s team hasn’t publicly responded to the cancellation, leaving questions about whether future European dates might face similar scrutiny.

Latvia’s decision sends a message that touring in Russia during wartime carries real consequences in the West, even for artists without explicit political affiliations.