Yasiin Bey Cancels UK Tour Over Respiratory Issue

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Yasiin Bey was forced to cancel plans to travel to the U.K. for a series of festival dates on doctor's orders.

The hip-hop veteran, formerly known as Mos Def, had been booked as a headliner for the touring Beat Horizon Festival, with the first gig scheduled to take place in London on January 18th.

Bey had to bow out of that show on the eve of the performance, blaming a "minor respiratory issue," but his representatives insisted he would still be able to join the line-up when the event touched down in Manchester.

However, that appearance was also canceled the day before the concert as the 46-year-old was still unwell.

In a message posted on Facebook Bey wrote, "Peace Folks. Was planning to travel today.Dr said i need more time to rest and heal.Sinus trouble is not pleasant and frustrating yet im grateful for the support of my family and team and that apart from my sinuses im fine."

Vowing to make it up to his U.K. fans soon, he added, "Godwilling I'll see you all out there when the time is right.Thank you and thank you again.Peace."

Although Yasiin Bey was absent from the weekend festival stop, attendees were still treated to performances from Talib Kweli, British rap icon Goldie, and drum and bass pioneer Roni Size, among others.