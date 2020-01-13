Yasiin Bey Talks Listening To Kendrick Lamar & Being Best Friends With Dave Chappelle

(AllHipHop News) Yasiin Bey sat down with noted Hip Hop fan Ari Melber for a rare one-on-one interview with MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber. The Brooklyn rapper/actor formerly known as Mos Def discussed his Negus art installation at the Brooklyn Museum.

In addition, Bey was asked about which musicians he is listening to at the moment. He took the time to mention Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Blu, JPEGMafia, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Robert Glasper, Eubie Blake, The Tony Williams Lifetime, and Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou.

The creator of albums such as Black on Both Sides and The New Danger also spoke about his friendship with Dave Chappelle. Bey was one of the central figures in Chappelle's 2005 concert film Block Party, and he also appeared on the classic Comedy Central series Chappelle's Show.

"He’s my best friend. He's one of my dearest friends for life. It's another type of bond between me and that guy," says Yasiin Bey about his rapport with the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedy legend.